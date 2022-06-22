Innova Captab plans 900 crore IPO

Innova was founded as a partnership firm in 2005. It has two World Health Organization Good Manufacturing Practices certified manufacturing facilities in Baddi and also has a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research approved research and development facility. It customizes multiple dosages including those of tablets, capsules, dry syrups, ointments, liquid orals, and sachets. The company’s customers include well established pharma brands such as Ajanta Pharma, Mankind Pharma, Sun Pharma, Abbott Pharma, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, and Emcure Pharma for which it does contract research and manufacturing. On the generics side it has a portfolio of more than 400 products sold through more than 3,400 stockists and distributors covering almost 96,000 retail touchpoints.