Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Innova Captab plans 900 crore IPO

Innova Captab plans 900 crore IPO

The company also raised 50 crore from UTI Capital at a valuation of 2,400 crore.
1 min read . 22 Jun 2022Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

The company’s customers include well established brands such as Ajanta Pharma and Mankind

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI :Innova Captab, a pharma company with presence in research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution, has raised 50 crore from UTI AMC arm UTI Capital at a valuation of 2,400 crore, said two people aware of the development on condition of anonymity.

Innova Captab, a pharma company with presence in research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution, has raised 50 crore from UTI AMC arm UTI Capital at a valuation of 2,400 crore, said two people aware of the development on condition of anonymity.

The fundraise is a pre-initial public offering (IPO) round and the company plans to soon file its draft prospectus for an IPO, through which the company is likely to raise as much as 700-900 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

The fundraise is a pre-initial public offering (IPO) round and the company plans to soon file its draft prospectus for an IPO, through which the company is likely to raise as much as 700-900 crore.

“Innova Captab is working with investment banks JM Financial and ICICI Securities on its IPO," said one of the persons mentioned above.

An email sent to Innova Captab and UTi Capital did not elicit a response till press time.

Innova was founded as a partnership firm in 2005. It has two World Health Organization Good Manufacturing Practices certified manufacturing facilities in Baddi and also has a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research approved research and development facility. It customizes multiple dosages including those of tablets, capsules, dry syrups, ointments, liquid orals, and sachets. The company’s customers include well established pharma brands such as Ajanta Pharma, Mankind Pharma, Sun Pharma, Abbott Pharma, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, and Emcure Pharma for which it does contract research and manufacturing. On the generics side it has a portfolio of more than 400 products sold through more than 3,400 stockists and distributors covering almost 96,000 retail touchpoints.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Innova’s total income grew 9.82% from 374.6 crore to 412 crore between FY20 and FY21, while profit grew from 27.8 crore to 34.5 crore because of higher export sales and higher sales under various brand names by wholly-owned subsidiaries, according to the filing with the ROC. Profit after tax margins improved from 7.44% in FY20 to 8.39% in FY21.