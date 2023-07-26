Innovatus Entertainment IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, and other key details here1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO has set the price band at ₹50 per equity share and plans to raise funds for various purposes. The IPO was subscribed 34.63 times on day 2. The grey market premium for the shares is +15, indicating a listing price of ₹65 per share.
Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO has set the price band at ₹50 per equity share and the share will be listed on the BSE SME exchange Friday, 4 August.
