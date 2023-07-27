Innovatus Entertainment IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key details here1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO sets price band at ₹50 per share, with a total issue size of ₹774 lakh. Subscription was 105.18 times on day 3 so far.
Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO has set the price band at ₹50 per equity share and the share will be listed on the BSE SME exchange Friday, 4 August.
