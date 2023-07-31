Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO: GMP, how to check allotment status

Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO: GMP, how to check allotment status3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:21 PM IST
Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO GMP or grey market premium is +12. If you submitted an application for the Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO, you can immediately check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO share allotment will take place on Tuesday, August 1. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
