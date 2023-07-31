comScore
Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO: GMP, how to check allotment status

 3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:21 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO GMP or grey market premium is +12. If you submitted an application for the Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO, you can immediately check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.

Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO share will get listed on the BSE SME on Friday, August 4.
Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO share will get listed on the BSE SME on Friday, August 4.

Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO share allotment will take place on Tuesday, August 1. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, August 2, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 3.

Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO share will get listed on the BSE SME on Friday, August 4. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO.

If you have applied for the Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO, you can check your Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. You can check the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd of your application on this link - https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

Step 1: How to check Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO allotment status on Purvashare?

- Log in to Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO allotment page - https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

- Choose IPO Name ‘Innovatus Entertainment Network ‘ from the drop-down menu bar.

- Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

- Click on the 'Search' button.

- Your Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen (desktop/mobile).

Step 2: How to check Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO allotment status on BSE?

- Log on to the BSE IPO allotment page – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Choose IPO Name ‘Innovatus Entertainment Network ‘ from the drop-down menu bar.

- Choose one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

- Click on the 'Search' button.

- Your Innovatus Entertainment Network IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen (desktop/mobile).

Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO GMP details:

The Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO GMP or grey market premium is +12. This indicates that the shares of Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO were trading at a premium of 12 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Innovatus Entertainment IPO share is 62 apiece, which is 24% higher than the IPO price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO has set the price band at 50 per equity share. 

The Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO has a total issue size of 774.00 lakh, which consists of freshly issued equity shares. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance several objectives, including meeting extra working capital needs, buying exhibition-related merchandise, and basic business needs.

Innovatus Entertainment Networks was founded in 2012, provides various types of direct marketing services, including management, CRM, B2B and B2C, activations, and exhibitions.

The company provides services like Event Management, Activations, and Exhibitions, as well as services like Event Coordination, Pre and Post event Publicity, Production, Printing and Distribution, Venue Research and Booking, Staffing, Guest Speakers, Celebrity Management, Transport, Accommodation and Catering, Translators, On-site management, Most advanced technical support, and School/College activation.


