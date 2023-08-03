Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO: What does GMP signal post allotment?2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Innovatus Entertainment IPO shares allotted and refund process initiated. Shares to be listed on BSE SME on August 4. IPO price set at ₹50 per share. Subscription status was 105.21 times. Grey market premium at +7. Estimated listing price at ₹57 per share.
Innovatus Entertainment Networks IPO share allotment was finalised on Tuesday, August 1. For those individuals who were not allotted shares, the initiation of refund process was held on Wednesday, August 2. Those individuals who have been allotted Innovatus Entertainment IPO shares, will receive in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 3.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×