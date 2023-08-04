Innovatus Entertainment Networks lists flat at ₹50 per share on BSE SME1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST
The ₹7.74 crore worth Innovatus Entertainment IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 15.48 lakh equity shares. The company issued shares at a fixed price of ₹50 in the IPO.
Innovatus Entertainment IPO Listing: Innovatus Entertainment Networks made a flat debut on the stock exchange on Friday. The shares of Innovatus Entertainment Networks were listed at ₹50 apiece, at par with its issue price, on the BSE SME platform.
