Innovision IPO allotment status finalised. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Innovision IPO allotment status has been finalised. The initial public offering (IPO) of the manpower services provider received decent investors’ response as the bidding dates were extended. Innovision IPO allotment date is March 20 and the allotment status has been fixed.

The mainboard IPO was open for public subscription from March 10 to March 17. Innovision IPO allotment date is March 20, and the IPO listing date will likely be next week.

Innovision IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Innovision IPO registrar.

In order to do Innovision IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Innovision IPO allotment status online.

Innovision IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Innovision Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Innovision IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Innovision IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Innovision Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Innovision IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Innovision IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Innovision Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Innovision IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Innovision IPO GMP Today Innovision shares are witnessing a weak trend in the unlisted market with a negative grey market premium (GMP). According to experts, Innovision IPO GMP today is ₹-75 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the Innovision shares are trading lower by ₹75 apiece than their issue price.

Innovision IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹444 apiece, which is at a discount of 14.45% to the IPO price of ₹519 per share.

Innovision IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Innovision IPO opened for public subscription on March 10, and closed on March 17. Innovision IPO allotment date is March 20, and the IPO listing date is next week. Innovision shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Innovision IPO price band was revised lower to ₹494 to ₹519 per share.

Innovision IPO was subscribed 3.32 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 58%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 8.26 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 13.75 times subscription.

The company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for the repayment of all or certain borrowings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.