Innovision IPO allotment status finalised. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Innovision IPO allotment status has been finalised. The initial public offering (IPO) of the manpower services provider received decent investors’ response as the bidding dates were extended. Innovision IPO allotment date is March 20 and the allotment status has been fixed.
The mainboard IPO was open for public subscription from March 10 to March 17. Innovision IPO allotment date is March 20, and the IPO listing date will likely be next week.
Innovision IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Innovision IPO registrar.
In order to do Innovision IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Innovision IPO allotment status online.
Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type
Step 3] Choose ‘Innovision Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN
Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’
Your Innovision IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’
Step 3] Choose ‘Innovision Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number
Step 5] Click on Submit.
Your Innovision IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
Step 2] Choose ‘Innovision Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu
Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN
Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected
Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit
Your Innovision IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Innovision shares are witnessing a weak trend in the unlisted market with a negative grey market premium (GMP). According to experts, Innovision IPO GMP today is ₹-75 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the Innovision shares are trading lower by ₹75 apiece than their issue price.
Innovision IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹444 apiece, which is at a discount of 14.45% to the IPO price of ₹519 per share.
Innovision IPO opened for public subscription on March 10, and closed on March 17. Innovision IPO allotment date is March 20, and the IPO listing date is next week. Innovision shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
Innovision IPO price band was revised lower to ₹494 to ₹519 per share.
Innovision IPO was subscribed 3.32 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 58%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 8.26 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 13.75 times subscription.
The company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for the repayment of all or certain borrowings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Innovision IPO registrar.