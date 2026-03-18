Innovision IPO allotment today: Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Innovision IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Innovision saw weak investor participation, and attention has now turned to the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, March 18, 2025.

The issue was opened for subscription on March 10. As per the initial plan, the IPO was to end on March 12 but was extended till March 17 amid a tepid investors' response. The price range was also decreased to ₹494 to ₹519 per share from ₹521 to ₹548 per share earlier.

With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Friday, March 20. Innovision shares are set to debut on both the NSE and BSE.

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, December 16.

Innovision IPO GMP Today Innovision shares are showing at a discounted price in the grey market. According to market trackers, the Innovision IPO GMP stands at ₹-28 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹491 apiece, reflecting a 5.4% loss over the IPO price.

Innovision IPO Subscription Status The IPO was subscribed 3.46 times by end of Day 6. The retail portion was subscribed 0.60 times, and NII portion was booked 8.60 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 14.30 times bids.

The company has received bids for 2.12 crore shares against 61.51 lakh shares on offer.

Innovision IPO Allotment Investors can check the Innovision Health IPO allotment status online either through the BSE website or via Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the Innovision IPO allotment status online.

Innovision IPO Allotment Status Check BSE and NSE

Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Innovision’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Innovision IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Innovision IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Select ‘Innovision’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Innovision IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Innovision IPO Details Innovision IPO was a book-built issue of ₹319.25 crore. The offering comprised a fresh issue of 0.49 crore shares aggregating to ₹255.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.12 crore shares worth ₹64.25 crore by promoters Uday Pal Singh and Lt Col Randeep Hundal. The total IPO size stood at ₹305.76 crore.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹51 crore has been earmarked for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, ₹119 crore has been allocated towards working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The lot size for the issue was 27 shares. The minimum investment required for a retail investor was ₹14,013 for one lot (27 shares), calculated at the upper price band.

Innovision IPO reserved not more than 1% of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 34% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and not less than 65% for retail investors.

Emkay Global Financial Services acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies served as the registrar.

The company operates in the manpower services segment, offering services such as manned private security, integrated facility management, and toll management, along with skill development initiatives.