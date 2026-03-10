Innovision IPO day 1: GMP, subscription, review, other details. Good or bad bet for investors?

Innovision IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Innovision Ltd has opened today and will remain open until 12 March 2026. The company has announced the Innovision IPO price band of ₹521 to ₹548 per share. The company promoters aim to raise ₹323 crore, out of which ₹68 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS). The remaining ₹255 crore is to be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The Innovision IPO lot size comprises 27 company shares.

Innovision IPO GMP today Meanwhile, the company's shares are trading at par in the grey market ahead of the public issue opening. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market today. This means Innovision IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹0.

Innovision IPO details 1] Innovision IPO GMP today: According to the market observers, shares of the company are available at par in the grey market today.

2] Innovision IPO date: Bidding for the public issue has opened today and will remain open until 12 March 2026.

3] Innovision IPO price: The company has declared the Innovision IPO price band at ₹521 to ₹548 apiece.

4] Innovision IPO size: The mainboard issue is a mix of fresh capital and OFS, and it aims to raise ₹323 crore from the primary market.

5] Innovision IPO lot size: One lot of the book build issue comprises 27 company shares.

6] Innovision IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 13 March 2026.

7] Innovision IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Innovision IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] Innovision IPO listing date: The most likely date for IPO listing is 17 March 2026.

Innovision IPO: Good or bad for investors? 10] Innovision IPO review: highlighting the fundamentals of the mainboard IPO, Swastika Investmart report says, "RoNW of 35.45% is the highest in the peer group by far (next best is 19%), signalling efficient capital use, partially justifies the premium. At 35.69x P/E, the stock is already pricing in significant future growth. Given thin margins (~5.78% EBITDA) and a commoditised manpower/toll services business, this valuation leaves a limited margin of safety."

“For the last three financial years, the company has reported an average EPS and RoNW. The issue looks highly priced as its PE stands around 45 at the end of FY25. At the end of FY26, the PE of the offered stock comes around 32. So, one should avoid applying to this IPO,” said SEBI-registered equity analyst Avinash Gorakshkar.