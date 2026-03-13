Innovision IPO day 4 Live: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Innovision IPO day 4 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Innovision Ltd has opened on 10 March 2026 and will remain open until 13 March 2026. So, investors have just one day to apply for the mainboard IPO. The company has announced the Innovision IPO price band of ₹521 to ₹548 per share. The company promoters aim to raise ₹323 crore, out of which ₹68 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS). The remaining ₹255 crore is to be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The Innovision IPO lot size comprises 27 company shares.

Innovision IPO GMP today

According to market observers, the company's shares are available in the grey market at a decent premium despite the stock market crash. They said that company shares are available at a premium of ₹71 in the grey market today. This means Innovision IPO GMP today is ₹71, which signals a listing gain of around 13% forpotential allottees against the upper price band of ₹548 apiece.

Innovision IPO subscription status

After the end of the third day of bidding, the public issue was booked 0.30 times, the retail portion was filled 0.27 times, the NII segment was subscribed 0.35 times. The QIB portion of the public issue was filled 0.95 times.

Innovision IPO details

The most likely Innovision IPO allotment date is 14 March 2026. However, due to Saturday falling on 14 March 2026, the finalisation of share allotment may be delayed, and the final announcement in this regard may come on Monday, i.e., 16 March 2026.

Likewise, the most likely Innovision IPO listing date is 18 March 2026 i.e. Wednesday next week.

Innovision IPO: Apply or not?

Giving a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue, Ventura Securities report says, "Innovision has delivered strong growth over the past two years driven by expansion in its toll plaza management and manpower services businesses. Net revenue increased to INR 893.1 cr in FY25 from INR 510.3 cr in FY24, registering a 75% YoY growth. EBITDA rose to INR 48.9 cr in FY25 from INR 17.9 cr in FY24, reflecting a 174% YoY increase, while profit increased to INR 30.0 cr in FY25 from INR 10.4 cr in FY24, representing an 189% YoY growth. EBITDA margin improved to 5.5% in FY25 compared with 3.5% in FY24, while profit margin expanded to 3.4% from 2.0%."