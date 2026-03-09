Innovision IPO: GMP, dates, price band, other key details in 10 points

Innovision IPO: Manpower services provider company Innovision is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, March 10. The issue combines a fresh issue of 47 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.4 lakh shares. Meanwhile, the grey market is showing muted interest in the issue as the Innovision IPO GMP (grey market premium) on Monday morning suggested the stock could list without any premium over the issue price.

Innovision IPO GMP today According to grey market participants, the Innovision IPO GMP on Monday morning was nil. This indicates the stock may list at par with the issue price.

Innovision IPO key details 1. Innovision IPO price band: The issue's price band has been set at ₹521 to ₹548 per share.

2. Innovision IPO date: The mainboard IPO is opening for subscription on Tuesday, March 10, and will conclude on Thursday, March 12.

3. Innovision IPO size: The total size of the issue is ₹322.84 crore. It combines a fresh issue of nearly 47 lakh shares to raise ₹255 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.4 lakh shares aggregating to ₹67.84 crore.

4. Innovision IPO reservation: As much as 65% of the net issue is reserved for retail investors, while not less than 34% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Not more than 1% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

5. Innovision IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 27 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹548, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,796. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,92,348.

6. Innovision IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar: Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar of the Innovision IPO.

7. Innovision IPO allotment date and listing date: As the IPO is closing on Thursday, March 12, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Friday, March 13. Successful bidders can get the shares on the next business day, on Monday, March 16, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refunds on the same day. Innovision IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Tuesday, March 17.

8. Innovision IPO objects: The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares for the payment of certain borrowings, funding of working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

9. Innovision business overview: Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management and skill development training to its clients across India. As of January 15, 2026, it has operations in 23 states and 5 union territories.

10. Innovision's financial performance: The company's profit in FY23 was nearly ₹9 crore, which rose to ₹10.3 crore in FY24, and to ₹29 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations in FY23 was ₹255.56 crore, in FY24 ₹510.3 crore, and in FY25 it was ₹893.1 crore.

Read all IPO-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar