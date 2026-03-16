Innovision IPO Day 5: Issue booked 30% so far, price band cut to ₹494-519. GMP hints 4% listing pop. Apply or skip?

The public offering for Innovision Ltd, which specializes in manpower and toll plaza management services, has been extended to March 17, and the price band has been decreased due to a tepid response from investors.

Initially, the IPO was scheduled to close on March 12. The revised price band is now set at ₹494 to ₹519 per share, down from the earlier range of ₹521 to ₹548 per share. This updated price band will come into effect on March 13, as indicated.

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Innovision IPO has reserved not more than 1% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 34% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 65% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.'

Tentatively, Innovision IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, March 18 and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, March 19, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Innovision share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, March 20.

Innovision IPO GMP today Innovision IPO GMP today is +19. Considering the upper end of Innovision IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Innovision share price was indicated at ₹538 apiece, which is 3.66% higher than the IPO price of ₹519.

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According to the grey market trends observed over the past 13 sessions, the current GMP ( ₹19) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹66, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Innovision IPO subscription status Innovision IPO subscription status was 30% on day 4, so far. The retail portion is subscribed 26%, and NII portion has been booked 35%, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 95% bids.

The company has received bids for 19,08,225 shares against 63,99,943 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.

Innovision IPO details At the upper end of the price band, Innovision aims to secure ₹322.84 crore, which includes a fresh issuance of ₹255 crore and an offer-for-sale of 12.38 lakh equity shares. Of the funds obtained from the new issue, ₹51 crore will be utilized to reduce certain borrowings, ₹119 crore will be designated for working capital needs, and the remaining funds will be reserved for general corporate purposes.

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Emkay Global Financial Services is serving as the book-running lead manager for the offering, while Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar.

Innovision IPO review Swastika Investmart indicated that with a P/E ratio of 35.69x, the stock is anticipating considerable future growth. Considering the slim margins (~5.78% EBITDA) and the commoditized nature of the manpower/toll services sector, this valuation offers a limited margin of safety. The potential for long-term gains at this price point relies on consistent margin improvement to materialize. Without evidence of a definite upward trend in margins over the upcoming quarters, there is not strong conviction for a long-term hold at this valuation.

Ventura Securities observed that Innovision has undergone substantial growth over the past two years, mainly due to its expansion in the toll plaza management and manpower services sectors. Net revenue increased to ₹893.1 crore in FY25, rising from ₹510.3 crore in FY24, which represents a 75% increase year-over-year.

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EBITDA grew to ₹48.9 crore in FY25, up from ₹17.9 crore in FY24, demonstrating a 174% year-over-year increase, while profit jumped to ₹30.0 crore in FY25 from ₹10.4 crore in FY24, reflecting an impressive 189% year-over-year growth. The EBITDA margin enhanced to 5.5% in FY25, compared to 3.5% in FY24, and the profit margin rose to 3.4%, up from 2.0%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.