Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints muted listing. Check key dates, review, issue details

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Manpower and toll plaza management services provider Innovision Ltd is set to open for public subscription from March 10 to March 12.

The Haryana-based company’s IPO includes a fresh issuance of ₹255 crore alongside an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 12.38 lakh equity shares, valued at ₹68 crore at the maximum price, from its promoters.

The price band for the Innovision IPO has been established between ₹521 and ₹548 per share, which places the company's valuation at nearly ₹1,300 crore at the upper limit.

Randeep Hundal and Uday Pal Singh are the sellers of shares in the OFS. The funds raised from the new issuance will be allocated for debt repayment, supporting the company's working capital needs, and for various corporate purposes.

The firm focuses on delivering workforce services, encompassing manned security solutions, comprehensive facility management, as well as recruitment and payroll administration.

Innovision IPO GMP today

Innovision IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹548 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

