Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints muted listing. Check key dates, review, issue details

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Manpower and toll plaza management services provider Innovision Ltd is set to open for public subscription from March 10 to March 12.
The Haryana-based company’s IPO includes a fresh issuance of ₹255 crore alongside an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 12.38 lakh equity shares, valued at ₹68 crore at the maximum price, from its promoters.
The price band for the Innovision IPO has been established between ₹521 and ₹548 per share, which places the company's valuation at nearly ₹1,300 crore at the upper limit.
Randeep Hundal and Uday Pal Singh are the sellers of shares in the OFS. The funds raised from the new issuance will be allocated for debt repayment, supporting the company's working capital needs, and for various corporate purposes.
The firm focuses on delivering workforce services, encompassing manned security solutions, comprehensive facility management, as well as recruitment and payroll administration.
Innovision IPO GMP today
Innovision IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹548 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
The firm announced a profit of ₹29 crore for the fiscal year, reflecting an increase of 182.5% compared to ₹10.3 crore from the prior year. Revenue surged by 75%, reaching ₹893.1 crore, up from ₹510.3 crore.
For the half-year period ending September 2025, Innovision recorded a profit of ₹20 crore on revenues of ₹480 crore.
Innovision Limited offers manpower solutions, toll plaza management, and training for skill development to clients throughout India. The company operates from 35 offices, which include both registered and corporate locations, across the country. As of January 15, 2026, Innovision Limited functions in 23 states and 5 union territories within India.
At the upper end of the price band, Innovision intends to raise ₹322.84 crore, which includes a fresh issue amounting to ₹255 crore and an offer-for-sale of 12.38 lakh equity shares.
Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹51 crore will be allocated to repay specific borrowings, ₹119 crore will be directed towards working capital needs, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Tentatively, Innovision IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, March 13 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, March 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Innovision share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 17.
Innovision IPO has reserved not more than 1% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 34% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 65% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.