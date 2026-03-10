Subscribe
Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints muted listing. Check key dates, review, issue details

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Innovision IPO offers shares priced between 521 and 548, open for subscription from March 10-12. Allocation for anchor investors is on March 9, with shares listed on BSE and NSE from March 17.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated10 Mar 2026, 09:56:31 AM IST
Innovision IPO offers shares priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>521 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>548, open for subscription from March 10-12.
Innovision IPO offers shares priced between ₹521 and ₹548, open for subscription from March 10-12.(Company Website)

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Manpower and toll plaza management services provider Innovision Ltd is set to open for public subscription from March 10 to March 12.

The Haryana-based company’s IPO includes a fresh issuance of 255 crore alongside an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 12.38 lakh equity shares, valued at 68 crore at the maximum price, from its promoters.

The price band for the Innovision IPO has been established between 521 and 548 per share, which places the company's valuation at nearly 1,300 crore at the upper limit.

Randeep Hundal and Uday Pal Singh are the sellers of shares in the OFS. The funds raised from the new issuance will be allocated for debt repayment, supporting the company's working capital needs, and for various corporate purposes.

The firm focuses on delivering workforce services, encompassing manned security solutions, comprehensive facility management, as well as recruitment and payroll administration.

Innovision IPO GMP today

Innovision IPO GMP today is 0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of 548 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

10 Mar 2026, 09:56:31 AM IST

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Key concerns

  1. High dependence on NHAI contracts for revenue in the toll management segment.
  2. Business is manpower-intensive and depends on the availability of skilled personnel.
  3. High employee attrition may increase recruitment and training costs.
  4. Delays in statutory filings or regulatory compliance may lead to penalties.
  5. Fluctuations in return on capital employed could impact profitability.

10 Mar 2026, 09:39:31 AM IST

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Competitive Strategies

  1. Leveraging existing capabilities to increase scale of operations and expansion of footprint outside India.
  2. Tendering for more toll plazas and targeting new clients in manpower services
  3. Adoption of technologies to diversify manpower services portfolio
  4. Retain, strengthen and grow client base for integrated facility management services with a focus on deepening relationships with existing clients.
  5. Expansion into the Drone Training and Manufacturing Industry

10 Mar 2026, 09:10:16 AM IST

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Financial details

The firm announced a profit of 29 crore for the fiscal year, reflecting an increase of 182.5% compared to 10.3 crore from the prior year. Revenue surged by 75%, reaching 893.1 crore, up from 510.3 crore.

For the half-year period ending September 2025, Innovision recorded a profit of 20 crore on revenues of 480 crore.

10 Mar 2026, 09:08:39 AM IST

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Company details

Innovision Limited offers manpower solutions, toll plaza management, and training for skill development to clients throughout India. The company operates from 35 offices, which include both registered and corporate locations, across the country. As of January 15, 2026, Innovision Limited functions in 23 states and 5 union territories within India.

10 Mar 2026, 09:07:53 AM IST

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: IPO details

At the upper end of the price band, Innovision intends to raise 322.84 crore, which includes a fresh issue amounting to 255 crore and an offer-for-sale of 12.38 lakh equity shares.

Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, 51 crore will be allocated to repay specific borrowings, 119 crore will be directed towards working capital needs, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

10 Mar 2026, 09:07:20 AM IST

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Key dates to know

Tentatively, Innovision IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, March 13 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, March 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Innovision share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 17.

10 Mar 2026, 09:07:01 AM IST

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: IPO reservation

Innovision IPO has reserved not more than 1% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 34% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 65% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

10 Mar 2026, 09:05:44 AM IST

Innovision IPO Day 1 LIVE: Here's what GMP hints on the first bidding day

Innovision IPO GMP today is 0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of 548 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

