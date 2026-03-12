Innovision IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue subscribed 14% so far. GMP hints 13% listing gain. Apply or avoid the last day?

Innovision IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Innovision Ltd, which specializes in manpower and toll plaza management services, garnered a 12% subscription by the second day of bidding on Wednesday, March 11.
The Innovision IPO consists of a fresh issue worth up to ₹255 crore along with an offer-for-sale of up to 12,38,000 equity shares. Innovision IPO price band has been established between ₹521 and ₹548 per share.
The funds raised from the fresh issue will be allocated towards debt repayment, supporting the company's working capital needs, and other general corporate purposes.
The firm specializes in offering manpower services, which encompass manned private security, integrated facility management solutions, and manpower sourcing along with payroll management.
The management of toll plaza operations includes user fee collection and associated services at toll plazas, secured through competitive bidding processes. Furthermore, the company is registered with the NHAI for toll collection at various sites.
Innovision also provides skill development training as a collaborator for various initiatives by the Center and state governments. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Innovision International Pvt Ltd, the company offers recruitment, placement consulting, and visa facilitation services.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
The Company proposes utilizing the Net Proceeds from the Offer towards the
following objects:
1. Working Capital Requirements for the company – INR 119 Cr Funding working capital expenditure of the company.
2.Repayment/Pre-payment of Certain Borrowings – INR 51 Cr Repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding loans availed by the company.
3.General Corporate Purposes
Innovision Limited offers manpower solutions, toll plaza management, and training for skill development to clients throughout India. The company operates from 35 offices, which include both registered and corporate locations, across the country. As of January 15, 2026, Innovision Limited functions in 23 states and 5 union territories within India.
The Manpower Services division is divided into three operational segments: Manned Private Security Services, Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Services, and Manpower Sourcing and Payroll.
As of January 15, 2026, the company has more than 180 clients from various industries and has provided services to over 1,000 client locations.
At the upper end of the price band, Innovision intends to raise ₹322.84 crore, which includes a fresh issue amounting to ₹255 crore and an offer-for-sale of 12.38 lakh equity shares.
Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹51 crore will be allocated to repay specific borrowings, ₹119 crore will be directed towards working capital needs, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Innovision IPO has reserved not more than 1% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 34% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 65% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Tentatively, Innovision IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, March 13 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, March 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Innovision share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 17.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Innovision Ltd, which specializes in manpower and toll plaza management services, garnered a 12% subscription by the end of the second day of bidding on Wednesday.
The IPO, valued at ₹322.84 crore, had received bids for 7,14,258 shares out of the 61,32,433 shares available, as stated by NSE data.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment saw a subscription of 96%. The portion allocated for non-institutional investors was subscribed at 19%, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) achieved a 6% subscription.
Innovision IPO GMP is 71. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Innovision shares is indicated as ₹619 apiece, which is 12.96% higher than the IPO price of ₹548.
Based on the grey market activities over the past nine sessions, today the IPO's GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹71, as indicated by experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.