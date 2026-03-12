Innovision IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue subscribed 14% so far. GMP hints 13% listing gain. Apply or avoid the last day?

Innovision IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Innovision Ltd, which specializes in manpower and toll plaza management services, garnered a 12% subscription by the second day of bidding on Wednesday, March 11.

The Innovision IPO consists of a fresh issue worth up to ₹255 crore along with an offer-for-sale of up to 12,38,000 equity shares. Innovision IPO price band has been established between ₹521 and ₹548 per share.

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be allocated towards debt repayment, supporting the company's working capital needs, and other general corporate purposes.

The firm specializes in offering manpower services, which encompass manned private security, integrated facility management solutions, and manpower sourcing along with payroll management.

The management of toll plaza operations includes user fee collection and associated services at toll plazas, secured through competitive bidding processes. Furthermore, the company is registered with the NHAI for toll collection at various sites.

Innovision also provides skill development training as a collaborator for various initiatives by the Center and state governments. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Innovision International Pvt Ltd, the company offers recruitment, placement consulting, and visa facilitation services.

(Stay tuned for more updates)