Innovision IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal share debut at a steep discount on Indian stock market

Innovision IPO Listing: Innovision shares are set to list in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) garnered decent demand. Innovision IPO listing date is today, 23 March 2026.

The public issue was open for subscription from March 10 to March 17, and Innovision IPO allotment date was March 20, Innovision IPO listing date is March 23, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, March 23, 2026, the equity shares of Innovision Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

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Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Preopen Session (SPOS) on Monday, March 23, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Innovision IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) remain weak for the stock. Innovision IPO GMP today and analysts expect the stock to make a weak listing today.

Here’s what Innovision IPO GMP today signals:

Innovision IPO GMP Today Innovision IPO GMP today has fallen to ₹-92 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, the Innovision shares are trading lower by ₹92 apiece than their issue price.

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Innovision IPO Listing Price Innovision IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹427 apiece, which is at a discount of 17.73% to the IPO price of ₹519 per share.

Analysts also expect Innovision shares to list at a discounted price in the Indian stock market today.

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Innovision IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was launched on March 10, and its closing date was extended till March 17, while the IPO allotment date was March 20. Innovision IPO listing date is today, March 23, Monday, and shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Innovision IPO price band was revised lower to ₹494 to ₹519 per share.

Innovision IPO was subscribed 3.32 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 58%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 8.26 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 13.75 times subscription.

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