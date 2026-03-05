Innovision IPO price band set at ₹521-548 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Innovision IPO price band: The Innovision Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹521 to ₹548 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Innovision IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 and will close on Thursday, March 12. The allocation to anchor investors for the Innovision IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 9. The Innovision IPO lot size is 27 equity shares and in multiples of 27 equity shares thereafter.

Innovision IPO has reserved not more than 1% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 34% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 65% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Innovision IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, March 13 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, March 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Innovision share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 17.

Innovision IPO details At the upper end of the price band, Innovision intends to raise ₹322.84 crore, which includes a fresh issue amounting to ₹255 crore and an offer-for-sale of 12.38 lakh equity shares.

Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹51 crore will be allocated to repay specific borrowings, ₹119 crore will be directed towards working capital needs, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Emkay Global Financial Services is serving as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies acts as the registrar.

Company details Innovision Limited offers manpower solutions, toll plaza management, and training for skill development to clients throughout India. The company operates from 35 offices, which include both registered and corporate locations, across the country. As of January 15, 2026, Innovision Limited functions in 23 states and 5 union territories within India.

The Manpower Services division is divided into three operational segments: Manned Private Security Services, Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Services, and Manpower Sourcing and Payroll.

As of January 15, 2026, the company has more than 180 clients from various industries and has provided services to over 1,000 client locations.

Their clientele spans multiple sectors, including retail, healthcare, warehousing, logistics, and BFSI. Some of their notable customers are Max Healthcare Limited, Stellar Value Chain, and Sequel Logistics.

The firm announced a profit of ₹29 crore for the fiscal year, reflecting an increase of 182.5% compared to ₹10.3 crore from the prior year. Revenue surged by 75%, reaching ₹893.1 crore, up from ₹510.3 crore.

For the half-year period ending September 2025, Innovision recorded a profit of ₹20 crore on revenues of ₹480 crore.

