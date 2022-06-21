Inox Green Energy files fresh draft papers with SEBI to launch ₹740 crore-IPO1 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 10:06 AM IST
- Inox Green IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹370 crore and OFS of ₹370 crore by promoter Inox Wind
Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, has filed fresh draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds about ₹740 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).