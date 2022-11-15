Inox Green Energy IPO: Latest GMP on the last day of subscription2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 08:12 AM IST
- Inox Green Energy IPO has been subscribed 85% on the second day of the offer on Monday
The initial public offering (IPO) of Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, was subscribed 85% on the second day of offer on Monday. The three-day issue opened on Friday, November 11, 2022 and will conclude on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The price band has been fixed at ₹61 to ₹65 per share.