Inox Green Energy IPO to open for subscription this week. GMP, price band, other details inside2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 08:52 AM IST
- Inox Green Energy Services' IPO will open for subscription this week on Friday, November 11
Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week on Friday, November 11, 2022 and the three-day long issue will conclude on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹61 to ₹65 per share for its initial share sale.