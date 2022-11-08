Inox Green Energy IPO: GMP rises ahead of subscription opening on Friday2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 03:33 PM IST
Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week on Friday, November 11, 2022 and the three-day long issue will conclude on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹61 to ₹65 per share for its initial share sale. The bidding for anchor investors will open on November 10, 2022.