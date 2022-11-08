Inox Green Energy IPO: GMP rises ahead of subscription opening on Friday

As per market observers, Inox Green Energy shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹11 in the grey market today, up from ₹7 yesterday. The shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Inox Green Energy IPO is expected to take place on November 18, 2022.