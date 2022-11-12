Inox Green Energy IPO subscribed 46% on day 1 on Friday. Check GMP, key details2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 05:04 PM IST
- Inox Green Energy's IPO was subscribed 46% on the first day of the offer that opened on Friday
Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, November 11, 2022 and the three-day long issue will conclude on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹61 to ₹65 per share for its initial share sale. The company on Thursday said that it collected ₹333 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public issue.