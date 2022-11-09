Inox Green Energy IPO GMP: The initial public offer (IPO) of Inox Green Energy Services Limited is going to hit primary markets on 11th November 2022. As per the schedule of Inox Green Energy IPO, its subscription will open on 11th November 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 15th November 2022. The alternative energy company aims to raise ₹740 crore from its public offer out of which ₹370 crore is expected to come from issuance of fresh shares whereas rest ₹370 crore is expected to come via offer for sale (OFS) route. Meanwhile,, ahead of subscription opening date, grey market has gone bullish on Inox Green Energy Services Limited IPO. According to market observers, shares of Inox Green Energy Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹12 in grey market today.

Inox Green Energy IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Inox Green Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹12, which is ₹6 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹6 per equity share. Market observers believe that trend reversal on Dalal Street could be the major reason for bullish sentiments in grey markets. They said that much will depend upon the kind of response it gets from the investors as positive response from bidders may further boost the grey market sentiments.

What this GMP means?

Market observers went on to add that Inox Green Energy IPO GMP today is ₹12, which means grey market is expecting that Inox Green Energy IPO listing would be around ₹77 ( ₹65 + ₹12), which is 18.50 per cent higher from Inox Green Energy IPO price band of ₹61 to ₹65 apiece. They said that IPO having small size may also be a major reason for investors looking at the public offer with greater interest. Apart from this, the company belongs to alternative energy, whose demand is going to rise many folds.

However, stock market experts forcefully recommended investors to look at teh financials of the company as GMP is a non-regulated number which is no connect with the balance sheet of the company. They said that it is completely speculative and it involves even those people who have high stake involved in the public offer. So, it can be artificial as well. They advised potential investors to look at the basics and scan balance sheet of the company instead of GMP.