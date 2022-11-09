Inox Green Energy IPO: GMP surges ahead of subscription opening date

Inox Green Energy IPO GMP: The initial public offer (IPO) of Inox Green Energy Services Limited is going to hit primary markets on 11th November 2022. As per the schedule of Inox Green Energy IPO, its subscription will open on 11th November 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 15th November 2022. The alternative energy company aims to raise ₹740 crore from its public offer out of which ₹370 crore is expected to come from issuance of fresh shares whereas rest ₹370 crore is expected to come via offer for sale (OFS) route. Meanwhile,, ahead of subscription opening date, grey market has gone bullish on Inox Green Energy Services Limited IPO. According to market observers, shares of Inox Green Energy Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹12 in grey market today.

