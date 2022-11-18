Inox Green Energy IPO allotment status: The finalisation of share allocation can be announced any time today for the initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹740 crore. As per the tentative Inox Green Energy IPO schedule, most likely Inox Green Energy IPO allotment date is 18th November 2022 i.e. today. So, bidders are advised to check Inox Green Energy IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue, which is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Meanwhile, after trading in discount for last two days, shares of Inox Green Energy Ltd are available at a premium of ₹2 in grey market today.

According to market observers, after Thursday market close, Inox Green Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP) was zero but in early morning, Inox Green Energy IPO GMP has surged to ₹2 per equity share.

Inox Green Energy IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Inox Green Energy IPO grey market premium today is ₹2, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday's GMP. However, the stock was available at discount of ₹5 in grey market on Tuesday and Wednesday session. So, rise in GMP of the public issue is a good sign and bidders may expect 'par listing' of the issue on 23rd November 2022 — the most likely Inox Green Energy IPO listing date.

Inox Green Energy IPO allotment: Direct links to check status

As mentioned above, bidders can check Inox Green Energy IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. However, for convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Inox Green Energy IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Inox Green Energy IPO;

3] Enter Inox Green Energy IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Inox Green Energy IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Inox Green Energy IPO allotment status check on Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Inox Green Energy IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Inox Green Energy IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.