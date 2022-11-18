Inox Green Energy IPO: Share allotment likely today. GMP, how to check status

Inox Green Energy IPO allotment status: The finalisation of share allocation can be announced any time today for the initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹740 crore. As per the tentative Inox Green Energy IPO schedule, most likely Inox Green Energy IPO allotment date is 18th November 2022 i.e. today. So, bidders are advised to check Inox Green Energy IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue, which is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Meanwhile, after trading in discount for last two days, shares of Inox Green Energy Ltd are available at a premium of ₹2 in grey market today.

