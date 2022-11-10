Inox Green Energy IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Inox Green Energy Services Limited is going to open for subscribers on 11th November 2022 and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 15th November 2022. The alternate energy company aims to raise ₹740 crore from its public offer out of which ₹370 crore is expected from fresh issues whereas rest ₹370 crore is expected via offer for sale (OFS) route.

Meanwhile, shares of Inox Green Energy have made debut in grey market as well. According to market observers, shares of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd are available at a premium of ₹12 in grey market today.

Here we list out important Inox Green Energy IPO details in 10 points:

1] Inox Green Energy IPO GMP: As per the market observers, shares of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd are available at a premium of ₹12 in grey market today.

2] Inox Green Energy IPO subscription date: The public issue will open on 11th November and it will remain open till 15th November 2022.

3] Inox Green Energy IPO size: The alternate energy company aims to raise ₹740 crore from its public offer.

4] Inox Green Energy IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 230 company shares.

5] Inox Green Energy IPO price band: The public offer is available at a price band of ₹61 to ₹65 per equity share.

6] Inox Green Energy IPO allotment date: Tentative date for share allotment is 18th November 2022.

7] Inox Green Energy IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE.

8] Inox Green Energy IPO listing date: The tentative date for IPO listing is 23rd November 2022.

9] Inox Green Energy IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

10] Inox Green Energy IPO review: Speaking on the public offer, Axis Capital says, "IGESL enjoys synergistic benefits as a subsidiary of IWL, which is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing WTGs and providing turnkey solutions by supplying WTGs and offering a variety of services including wind resource assessment, site acquisition, infrastructure development, EPC of WTGs, and, through Inox Green, providing long-term O&M services for wind power projects. Pursuant to an exclusivity agreement between IWL and IGESL, the company provides exclusive O&M services for all WTGs sold by IWL through the entry of long-term O&M contracts between the WTG purchaser and themselves for terms which typically range between 5 to 20 years. Due to this exclusivity agreement, IWL’s order book is an important indicator of future revenue and growth for their company."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.