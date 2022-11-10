Inox Green Energy IPO to open soon. GMP, review, other details in 10 points2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 09:50 AM IST
- Inox Green Energy IPO GMP today is ₹12, say market observers
Inox Green Energy IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Inox Green Energy Services Limited is going to open for subscribers on 11th November 2022 and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 15th November 2022. The alternate energy company aims to raise ₹740 crore from its public offer out of which ₹370 crore is expected from fresh issues whereas rest ₹370 crore is expected via offer for sale (OFS) route.