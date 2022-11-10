Inox Green Energy IPO to open soon. GMP, review, other details in 10 points

10] Inox Green Energy IPO review: Speaking on the public offer, Axis Capital says, "IGESL enjoys synergistic benefits as a subsidiary of IWL, which is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing WTGs and providing turnkey solutions by supplying WTGs and offering a variety of services including wind resource assessment, site acquisition, infrastructure development, EPC of WTGs, and, through Inox Green, providing long-term O&M services for wind power projects. Pursuant to an exclusivity agreement between IWL and IGESL, the company provides exclusive O&M services for all WTGs sold by IWL through the entry of long-term O&M contracts between the WTG purchaser and themselves for terms which typically range between 5 to 20 years. Due to this exclusivity agreement, IWL’s order book is an important indicator of future revenue and growth for their company."