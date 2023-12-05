Inox India gets SEBI approval to raise funds via IPO
INOX India Limited has received approval from the SEBI for their IPO. The cryogenic equipment maker, filed DRHP with SEBI in August.
The promoter of reputed brand INOXCVA, INOX India Limited has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for their Initial Public Offering (IPO).
