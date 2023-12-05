Inox India gets SEBI approval to raise funds via IPO

The promoter of reputed brand INOXCVA, INOX India Limited has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for their Initial Public Offering (IPO).

INOX India, a manufacturer of cryogenic equipment, submitted a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to SEBI in August.

The company intends to raise money through initial public offerings, which will include an offer for sale of up to 22,110,955 equity shares (with a face value of ₹2) made by selling shareholders, including the promoter, and other selling shareholders.

As per the DRHP, the promoters are Pavan Kumar Jain, Nayantara Jain, Siddharth Jain, and Ishita Jain.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The IPO's book running lead managers are Axis Capital Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.

Also Read: DOMS Industries IPO: Date, GMP, other details of first mainboard IPO with T+3 listing

INOX India Limited has been providing solutions for over 30 years, spanning the areas of cryogenic equipment and system design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation. In the cryogenic equipment sector, it has established the well-known brand INOXCVA.

The company's offerings span a wide range of industries, including industrial gases, LNG, green hydrogen, energy, steel, chemicals and fertilisers, aviation and aerospace, and construction. Standard cryogenic tanks and equipment, bespoke technology, equipment, and solutions, as well as large turnkey projects, are all part of their offering.

Also Read: Alpex Solar files IPO papers with SEBI, to list with NSE Emerge

As per the DRHP, there are no listed companies in India that engage in a business similar to that of the company.

The company maintains operational facilities across three locations: Kalol (Gujarat), Kandla SEZ (Gujarat), and Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli). As of FY23, its installed capacity encompassed 3,100 equivalent tank units, equivalent to 10,000-liter cryogenic storage tanks and 2.4 million disposable cylinders. As of March 31st, the company's order book was valued at ₹1,003.15 crore.

Also Read: Swashthik Plascon Limited share price debuts with 40% premium at ₹120.10 on BSE SME

During FY23, the company achieved a 17% surge in net profit, amounting to ₹152.71 crore, compared to ₹130.5 crore in FY22. Concurrently, its revenues exhibited a 23.4% growth, reaching ₹965.9 crore in FY23, up from ₹782.71 crore in FY22. However, there was a decline in Ebitda margin from 23.47% in FY22 to 22.62% in FY23. The total debt by March 31st stood at ₹8.99 crore, marking a decrease from ₹54.54 crore in the preceding year.

Also Read: Inox India files IPO papers to raise funds through offer-for-sale

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.