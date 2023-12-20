Inox India IPO allotment finalised: Here’s how to check Inox allotment status
Inox India IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Investors can find out how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment in the IPO allotment status.
Inox India IPO Allotment Date: Inox India IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the public issue can check the Inox India IPO allotment status in the registrar’s portal or the websites of stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started