Inox India IPO allotment finalised: Here’s how to check Inox allotment status

Inox India IPO Allotment Date: Inox India IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the public issue can check the Inox India IPO allotment status in the registrar’s portal or the websites of stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Inox India IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Investors can find out how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment in the IPO allotment status.

Inox India Ltd will now initiate the refund process for applicants whose allotments were rejected. The investors who have been allotted shares will receive the shares in their demat accounts.

Inox India IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, December 21.

If you have applied for the Inox India IPO, you can check your Inox India IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd by following the below steps:

Step 1:

Visit the Inox India IPO allotment web page on this link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Inox India Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

Enter the information as per the option selected.

Step 5:

Enter the captcha code and hit the “Submit" button.

Your Inox India IPO allotment status will be reflected.

You can also check Inox India IPO allotment status on the BSE website. Below are the steps:

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under ‘Issue Type’, select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Your Inox India IPO share allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Inox India IPO GMP today

Inox India IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹530 per share, as per market observers. This indicated Inox India share price today is trading at a premium of ₹530 in the grey market.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Inox India share price is ₹1,190 apiece, which is 80.3% higher than the IPO price of ₹660.

