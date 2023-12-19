Inox India IPO allotment date: Inox India IPO share allotment is expected to be out soon today (Tuesday, December 19). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Inox India IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, December 20, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund.

Inox India IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, December 21.

If you have applied for the Inox India IPO, you can check your Inox India IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Inox allotment status of your application on the Inox India IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Inox India Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check Inox India IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

How to check Inox allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Inox India IPO GMP today

Inox India IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +545, similar to the previous session. This indicated Inox India share price today are trading at a premium of ₹545 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Inox India share price was indicated at ₹1,205 apiece, which is 82.58% higher than the IPO price of ₹660.

Based on last 10 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹555, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

