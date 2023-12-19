Inox India IPO allotment to be finalised today: Latest GMP, steps to check Inox allotment status
Inox India IPO share allotment is expected to be out today. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Inox India IPO allotment date: Inox India IPO share allotment is expected to be out soon today (Tuesday, December 19). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Inox India IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
