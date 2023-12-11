INOX India IPO announces price band at ₹627-660 per share: GMP, issue details, more
The INOX India IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share of the face value of ₹2.
INOX India IPO price band: The INOX India IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The INOX India IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, December 14, and will close on Monday, December 18. The allocation to anchor investors for the INOX IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 13.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started