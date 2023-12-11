INOX India IPO price band: The INOX India IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The INOX India IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, December 14, and will close on Monday, December 18. The allocation to anchor investors for the INOX IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 13.

The floor price is 313.5 times the face value of the equity shares, and the cap price is 330 times the face value of the equity shares. The price-to-earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for the financial year 2023 for the company at the cap price is 39.22 times, and the floor price is 37.25 times. The INOX India IPO lot size is 22 equity shares and in multiples of 22 equity shares thereafter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The INOX India IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Also Read: Inox India files IPO papers to raise funds through offer-for-sale

INOX India IPO details

The company intends to raise money through initial public offerings, which will include an offer for sale of up to 22,110,955 equity shares (with a face value of ₹2) made by selling shareholders, including the promoter and other selling shareholders.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the promoters are Pavan Kumar Jain, Nayantara Jain, Siddharth Jain, and Ishita Jain. The selling shareholders include Siddharth Jain (up to 10,437,355 equity shares), Pavan Kumar Jain (up to 5,000,000 equity shares), Nayantara Jain (up to 5,000,000 equity shares), Ishita Jain (up to 1,200,000 equity shares), and Manju Jain (up to 230,000 equity shares).

The book-running lead managers (BRLM) of the INOX IPO are ICICI Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited. The registrar of the INOX IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.

Also Read: IPOs next week: Primary market to remain buzzing with 2 mainboard and 4 SME IPOs; check full list here

The promoter of reputed brand INOXCVA, INOX India Limited, received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for their IPO last week. INOX India, a manufacturer of cryogenic equipment, submitted a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to SEBI in August.

INOX India Limited has been providing solutions for over 30 years, spanning the areas of cryogenic equipment and system design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation. In the cryogenic equipment sector, it has established the well-known brand INOXCVA.

During FY23, the company achieved a 17% surge in net profit, amounting to ₹152.71 crore, compared to ₹130.5 crore in FY22. Concurrently, its revenues exhibited a 23.4% growth, reaching ₹965.9 crore in FY23, up from ₹782.71 crore in FY22. However, there was a decline in EBITDA margin from 23.47% in FY22 to 22.62% in FY23. The total debt by March 31st stood at ₹8.99 crore, marking a decrease from ₹54.54 crore in the preceding year.

Also Read: Presstonic Engineering IPO opens on Monday, price band set at ₹72. Should you apply?

INOX India IPO GMP today

INOX India IPO GMP today price or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹660 with no premium or discount in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Inox India gets SEBI approval to raise funds via IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.