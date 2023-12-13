INOX India IPO: Firm mobilises ₹438 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue
INOX India IPO: The leading manufacturer of cryogenic storage tanks said that it has finalised allocation of 66,33,285 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹660 per equity share.
INOX India IPO: INOX India has raised ₹437.8 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. INOX India initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, December 14, and close on Monday, December 18. The INOX India IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share of the face value of ₹2.
