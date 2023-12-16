INOX India IPO: GMP jumps on strong subscription status. Should you apply as issue ends on Monday?
INOX India IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of over 80% against the issue price of ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share in grey market today, say market observers
INOX India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of INOX India Limited opened for subscription on 14th December 2023 and it will remain open till 18th December 2023. This means, investors have just one day in hand to apply for the IPO as bidding for the public issue is ending on Monday next week. The cryogenic equipment maker and supplier company has fixed INOX India IPO price band at ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share. After two days of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 7.14 times.
