INOX India IPO: GMP soars on strong subscription status. Should you apply as bidding ends today?
INOX India IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹560 in grey market today, say market observers
INOX India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of INOX India Limited opened for subscription on 14th December 2023 and it will remain open till 18th December 2023. This means, investors have just one day in hand to apply for the IPO as bidding for the public issue will end today evening. The cryogenic equipment maker and supplier company has fixed INOX India IPO price band at ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share. As per the INOX India IPO subscription status, after two days of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 7.14 times.
