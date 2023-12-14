Inox India IPO: Issue subscribed 2.79 times on day 1; retail, NII portion oversubscribed
Inox India IPO subscribed 2.79 times on the first day of subscription. Inox India IPO receives bids for 4,32,42,408 shares against 1,54,77,670 shares on offer. Inox India IPO's grey market premium is +455, indicating investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Inox India IPO subscription status: Inox India IPO sailed through pretty well on the first day of subscription. The issue has been subscribed 2.79 times. INOX India IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 14, and will close on Monday, December 18. INOX India IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share of the face value of ₹2.
