INOX India IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict strong debut of shares
INOX India IPO listing: Shares of company may list in four digits, signals grey market and stock market experts
INOX India IPO: Listing date of initial public offering (IPO) of INOX India Limited has been fixed on 21st December 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, INOX India share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre open session during Thursday deals. INOX India shares will be listed in 'B' group of securities.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started