Inox India IPO LIVE subscription status: Issue subscribed 15.75 times so far on day 3; GMP drops
Inox India IPO received overwhelming responses from both retail and non-institutional investors, with a subscription of 2.79 times on day 1 and 7.07 times on day 2.
Inox India IPO subscription status: Inox India IPO has been oversubscribed on its third day after continuing to receive overwhelming responses from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). The Inox IPO has been subscribed to 15.75 times, at 13:00 IST.
