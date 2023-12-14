INOX India IPO opens today. GMP, review, other details. Buy or not?
INOX India IPO GMP: Shares of the cryogenic equipment maker and supplier company are available at a premium of ₹330 in grey market today, say market observers
INOX India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Inox India Limited has opened for subscription and it will remain open for bidders till 18th December 2023 i.e. Monday next week. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and cryogenic equipment maker and supplier company has fixed INOX India IPO price band at ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹1,459.32 crroe from its public offer and it is 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS).
