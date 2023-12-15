Inox India IPO oversubscribed 7.07 times on second day of subscription; NIIs, retail investors steal the show
Inox India IPO was oversubscribed on its second day, after receiving overwhelming responses from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). Inox IPO was subscribed 7.07 times. Inox India IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +520.
Inox India IPO subscription status: Inox India IPO was oversubscribed on its second day, after receiving overwhelming responses from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). Inox IPO was subscribed 7.07 times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started