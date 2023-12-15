Inox India IPO subscription status: Inox India IPO was oversubscribed on its second day, after receiving overwhelming responses from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). Inox IPO was subscribed 7.07 times.

Inox IPO sailed through pretty well on the first day of subscription. The issue was subscribed 2.79 times. INOX India IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 14, and will close on Monday, December 18. INOX India IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share of the face value of ₹2.

The INOX India IPO lot size is 22 equity shares and in multiples of 22 equity shares thereafter. The INOX India IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

On day 2, Inox IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 8.17 times, NII portion was subscribed 13.73 times, and QIB portion is booked 17%.

Inox India IPO subscription status

Inox India IPO has received bids for 10,94,94,440 shares against 1,54,77,670 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

Inox IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 6,31,87,872 shares against 77,38,835 shares on offer for this segment.

Inox India IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 4,55,33,620 shares against 33,16,644 on offer for this segment.

Inox IPO's QIBs portion received bids for 7,72,948 shares against 44,22,191 shares on offer for this segment.

INOX India IPO details

The company intends to raise money through initial public offerings, which will include an offer for sale of up to 22,110,955 equity shares (with a face value of ₹2) made by selling shareholders, including the promoter and other selling shareholders.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the promoters are Pavan Kumar Jain, Nayantara Jain, Siddharth Jain, and Ishita Jain. The selling shareholders include Siddharth Jain (up to 10,437,355 equity shares), Pavan Kumar Jain (up to 5,000,000 equity shares), Nayantara Jain (up to 5,000,000 equity shares), Ishita Jain (up to 1,200,000 equity shares), and Manju Jain (up to 230,000 equity shares).

The book-running lead managers (BRLM) of the INOX IPO are ICICI Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited. The registrar of the INOX IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.

Inox India IPO GMP today

Inox India IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +520. This indicated Inox India share price today are trading at a premium of ₹520 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Inox India share price was indicated at ₹1,180 apiece, which is 78.79% higher than the IPO price of ₹660.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

