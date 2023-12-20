comScore
Inox India IPO: What latest GMP, subscription status signal as focus shifts to listing tomorrow

Inox India IPO allotment has been finalised and the focus now shifts on share listing. The Inox India IPO listing is scheduled on Thursday, December 21. The shares will be listed on both the exchanges, BSE and NSE.

INOX India IPO price: The public issue has been offered at a price band of ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Inox India IPO Listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of Inox India Ltd concluded on December 18. The bidding for the public issue began on December 14, while the IPO allotment was finalised on December 19.

Inox India is India’s largest supplier and amongst the top 10 global players offering customized cryogenic solutions across clean energy space. 

Inox India IPO or Inox CVA IPO received strong response from investors as the issue was subscribed 61.28 times. 

As the Inox India IPO allotment has been finalised, the focus shifts on share listing. The Inox India IPO listing is scheduled on Thursday, December 21. The shares will be listed on both the exchanges, BSE and NSE.

According to trends in the grey market, Inox India share listing is expected to be at a huge premium. Let us check the latest Inox India IPO GMP today:

Inox India IPO GMP Today:

Inox India IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 480 per share, as per market observers. This means that Inox India shares are trading higher by 480 than their issue price in the grey market.

Considering the IPO price and the latest GMP, Inox India share listing price is estimated to be 1,140 apiece, which is a 72.73% premium to the issue price.

Inox India IPO Details

Inox India IPO opened for subscription on December 14 and ended on December 18. The IPO allotment was finalized on Tuesday, December 19.

Inox India IPO size was 1,459.32 crore which was entirely an offer for sale of 2.21 crore equity shares. The IPO price band was 627 to 660 per share. 

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers of the Inox CVA IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Inox India IPO Subscription Status

Inox India IPO has been subscribed 61.28 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 15.30 times in the retail category, 147.80 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) category, and 53.20 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category by December 18.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 20 Dec 2023, 03:51 PM IST
