Inox India IPO: What latest GMP, subscription status signal as focus shifts to listing tomorrow
Inox India IPO allotment has been finalised and the focus now shifts on share listing. The Inox India IPO listing is scheduled on Thursday, December 21. The shares will be listed on both the exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Inox India IPO Listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of Inox India Ltd concluded on December 18. The bidding for the public issue began on December 14, while the IPO allotment was finalised on December 19.
