INOX India share price debuts with 44% premium at ₹949.65 on NSE
INOX India share price listed at ₹949.65 on NSE and ₹933.15 on BSE, higher than the issue price of ₹660. INOX India IPO GMP in the grey market is +440, indicating a premium of ₹440 in the grey market.
INOX India share price today made a positive debut on the bourses today. On NSE, INOX India share price was listed at ₹949.65 per share, 43.88% higher than the issue price of ₹660, and on the BSE, INOX share price today was listed at ₹933.15 apiece.
