INOX India share price debuts with 44% premium at 949.65 on NSE

INOX India share price today made a positive debut on the bourses today. On NSE, INOX India share price was listed at ₹949.65 per share, 43.88% higher than the issue price of ₹660, and on the BSE, INOX share price today was listed at ₹933.15 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

INOX India IPO price band was set in the range of ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The INOX India IPO date of subscription was scheduled for Thursday, December 14, and closed on Monday, December 18. INOX India IPO raised ₹437.8 crore from anchor investors on Friday, December 15. INOX India IPO lot size was 22 equity shares and in multiples of 22 equity shares thereafter.

INOX India IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

INOX India IPO details The company intends to raise money through initial public offerings, which will include an offer for sale of up to 22,110,955 equity shares (with a face value of ₹2) made by selling shareholders, including the promoter and other selling shareholders.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the promoters are Pavan Kumar Jain, Nayantara Jain, Siddharth Jain, and Ishita Jain. The selling shareholders include Siddharth Jain (up to 10,437,355 equity shares), Pavan Kumar Jain (up to 5,000,000 equity shares), Nayantara Jain (up to 5,000,000 equity shares), Ishita Jain (up to 1,200,000 equity shares), and Manju Jain (up to 230,000 equity shares).

The book-running lead managers (BRLM) of the INOX IPO are ICICI Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited. The registrar of the INOX IPO is KFin Technologies Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

INOX India IPO GMP today INOX India IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +440, similar to the previous session. This indicated INOX India share price today are trading at a premium of ₹440 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of INOX India share price was indicated at ₹1,100 apiece, which is 66.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹660. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

