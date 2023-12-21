Inox India Share Price Live Updates: Inox India IPO listing today; GMP, experts predict strong debut of shares

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 07:59 AM IST

Inox India IPO Share Price Live Updates: Inox India Ltd will make its stock market debut today, on Thursday. The Inox India shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE. The GMP today signals Inox India share listing is expected to be at a hefty premium.