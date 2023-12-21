Inox India IPO Share Price Live Updates: Inox India Ltd will make its stock market debut today, on Thursday. The Inox India IPO listing date has been fixed on December 21 and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE. Inox India IPO commenced on December 14 and concluded on December 18, while the IPO allotment was finalised on December 19. Inox India IPO or Inox CVA IPO received strong response from investors as the issue was subscribed 61.28 times. According to trends in the grey market, Inox India share listing is expected to be at a huge premium. Catch Inox India IPO listing live updates here.
Expecting 80% listing gain for allottees, Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "After receiving a strong 61x oversubscription, Inox India Ltd IPO is all set to list on the bourses on Thursday. Looking at the subscription status, we expect the stock to list at a premium of around 80% over its issue price of Rs. 660 per share. Such strong listing can be attributed to Inox India’s consistent performance and growth over the years particularly seen in the revenue and EBITDA growth over the past three years."
The grey market premium (GMP) of INOX India IPO has gone down in the unlisted stock market. According to market observers, INOX India IPO GMP today is ₹525, which is ₹30 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹555. This indicates that Inox India shares are trading at a premium of ₹555 in the grey market.
This means, grey market is expecting that INOX India IPO listing price would be around ₹1,185 per share levels, which is around 80% higher from INOX India IPO price band of ₹627 to ₹660 per equity share.
According to stock market experts, INOX India IPO received strong response by investors despite its valuations were fully priced. However, market mood may play a spoiler and it may receive some dent due to strong sell off in secondary market on Wednesday. However, they maintained that INOX INdia IPO listing price would take place at healthy premium.
Stock market said that an allottee may expect up to 80% premium against the issue price of ₹627 to ₹660 provided there is trend reversal on Dalal Street. Otherwise, the stock may end up listing around ₹1,000 levels. Read full report here
Inox India IPO commenced on December 14 and concluded on December 18, while the IPO allotment was finalised on December 19. Inox India IPO received strong subscription as it was subscribed 61.28 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 15.30 times in the retail category, 147.80 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) category, and 53.20 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category by December 18.
