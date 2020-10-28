Inside Ant, the company behind the world’s biggest IPO

Ant partners with around 170 asset managers, including mutual funds, insurers, banks and securities firms in China, to originate investment solutions for Alipay users. The app offers more than 6,000 products ranging from mutual funds to bank time deposits. Of them, the signature product is Yu’e Bao, which lets people put their spare cash in money-market funds. The first Yu’e Bao fund, run by Tianhong Asset Management, was once the world’s largest money-market fund. A robo adviser operated by Ant and Vanguard Group helps investors pick which funds to invest in for a small fee. Ant’s InsureTech business, meanwhile, sells a range of insurance products that cover everything from shipping delays to accidents.