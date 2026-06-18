Inside SpaceX's historic $75 billion IPO: The elite law firms that shared $25.5 million legal fee windfall

SpaceX incurred legal fees and expenses of $25.5 million (around ₹240.9 crore) in connection with its blockbuster $75 billion initial public offering (IPO), according to details cited by Bar and Bench from the company's regulatory filing.

The filing did not identify a General Counsel for SpaceX and disclosed only the aggregate legal costs related to the offering, without specifying the amounts paid to individual law firms involved in the transaction.

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The Elon Musk-led aerospace and technology company raised approximately $75 billion through the sale of 555.6 million Class A common shares priced at $135 each. Following the offering, the stock began trading on Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas under the ticker symbol SPCX.

The IPO valued SpaceX at roughly $1.78 trillion, making it one of the largest public listings in recent history.

Law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as lead counsel to SpaceX for the IPO and listing process. The transaction was led by partners Hillary Holmes, Harrison Tucker and Atma Kabad. A large team of specialists from the firm also advised on various aspects of the offering, including capital markets, regulatory compliance and corporate governance matters.

Representing the underwriting syndicate on US legal matters was Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Its capital markets team was headed by partners Byron B. Rooney, Stephen A. Byeff and Alan F. Denenberg, supported by several other partners who worked on the transaction.

The offering also included a significant European retail component. According to the prospectus, $4 million of the total legal fees and expenses—equivalent to about ₹37.8 crore—was linked specifically to the European retail share sale.

For the European portion of the IPO, Freshfields served as lead legal adviser to SpaceX. The firm's team was led by partners Christoph Gleske and Daniel von Bülow, alongside a number of other partners who handled regulatory and cross-border aspects of the transaction.

Meanwhile, Latham & Watkins advised the underwriting banks on the UK and broader European retail offerings. The mandate was led from London by partners Mark Austin and Ryan Benedict, with support from a team of lawyers specialising in capital markets and international securities law.

The European retail tranche covered investors in Germany, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden, with as many as 55.5 million shares made available to retail participants. A separate retail offering in the United Kingdom was also conducted through online investment platforms, broadening access to the landmark listing.