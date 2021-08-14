Mumbai: Inspira Enterprise India Ltd has filed a draft paper with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise ₹800 crore via an initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹500 crore by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises up to ₹131 crore by Prakash Jain, ₹91.70 crore by Manjula Jain Family Trust, ₹277.15 crore by Prakash Jain Family Trust.

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India, SBI Capital Markets and Yes Securities India are the lead managers to the issue.

The proceeds from the issue worth ₹109.62 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements and ₹115.37 crore will be used for repayment of debt.

On a consolidated basis, its working capital facilities sanctioned from banks and financial institutions consisted of a fund based limit of ₹69 crore and a non-fund based limit of ₹231 crore in July. It had total outstanding borrowings of ₹201.67 crore.

The firm provides cybersecurity and digital transformation services to its clients and has executed large cybersecurity transformation projects, infrastructure and digital transformation projects for various institutions in India as well as globally. As of March 2021, it is present in six countries, including India, USA and across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The firm specialises in cybersecurity, digital solutions, and integrated enterprise solutions. For fiscal 2021, it had 235 active clients, of which it engaged with 69 clients in each of the last three fiscals.

For fiscal 2021, its total income stood at ₹813.90 crore versus ₹768.14 crore, a year ago. Net profit for the period was at ₹36.15 crore against ₹19.71 crore last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.