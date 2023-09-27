Inspire Films IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed by a robust 129 times on last day; retail portion booked over 180x
Inspire Films IPO price band has been fixed at ₹56 to ₹59 per share. The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹118,000.
Inspire Films IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Inspire Films Ltd, the television content company, closed today, September 27. The Inspire Films IPO, which opened for subscription on September 25, is an SME IPO and a book-built issue.
